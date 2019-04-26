Report: Dolphins 'Close' to Josh Rosen Trade After Cardinals Draft Kyler Murray

John Froschauer/Associated Press

One year after trading up to select Josh Rosen at No. 10 overall in the 2018 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals will reportedly deal the 22-year-old to the Miami Dolphins

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Cardinals will receive Miami's 2019 second-round pick at No. 48 overall in exchange for the quarterback.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added Arizona could send a late-round pick back in the deal because the Dolphins believe a one-for-one trade is "too titled" in the Cardinals' favor.

Even though trading Rosen one year into his career is unusual, the Cardinals underwent drastic changes in the time that has passed since the 2018 draft. The biggest one being the addition of Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in this year's draft.

Steve Wilks, who replaced Bruce Arians as head coach in January 2018, was fired after going 3-13 in his lone season with the team. Kliff Kingsbury has been hired to get the organization back on track after three straight non-winning seasons.

Speculation about Rosen's future in the desert began as soon as Kingsbury took over because of comments he made about Murray prior to a Nov. 3 game against Oklahoma when he was coaching Texas Tech.

"Kyler is a freak," Kingsbury told reporters. "I'd take him with the first pick in the draft if I could. I know he's signed up to play baseball, but he is a dominant football player, and I would take him with the first pick."

Kingsbury initially shot down any speculation the Cardinals would attempt to get rid of Rosen by telling reporters the former UCLA star is "our guy."

After Murray put to rest doubts about his size by measuring in at 5'10⅛" and 207 pounds at the NFL scouting combine, it seemed inevitable he would be playing in Arizona.

"In terms of Murray, people are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick in this draft by the Arizona Cardinals," per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. "In fact, teams picking in the top 10 believe they'll have no chance of drafting Murray. He's not the biggest quarterback in the world, but he is a very big presence at this combine."

With the Cardinals owning the top pick in this year's draft and needing plenty of roster help to get back in the playoff mix, Rosen's contract, age and upside made him their most valuable trade chip to acquire multiple assets.

Kingsbury gets a fresh start with the quarterback he wants, while Rosen finds himself in a very unusual position.

Rosen can begin anew with the Dolphins after an inconsistent rookie campaign. He threw for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games. He was the second-youngest starting quarterback in the NFL last season, ahead of only Sam Darnold of the New York Jets.

Miami is a perfect landing spot for Rosen to restart his NFL career. The Dolphins are in the early stages of a full-scale rebuild with Ryan Fitzpatrick currently penciled in as the starting quarterback, so there isn't going to be instant pressure on a young quarterback to carry the franchise.

Given Rosen's age and high-ceiling, the Dolphins have nothing to lose in the trade. If he hits, they've found a franchise quarterback to build the rest of their roster around.

If Rosen's struggles last season turn out to be a sign of what's to come, the Dolphins are only out a mid-second-round pick and pay him a minimal salary for the next three years.