Cowboys' Amari Cooper: I Know Rams' Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters 'In and Out'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper spent plenty of time lining up against Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters when he was on the Oakland Raiders, and he plans on using that to his advantage for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game.

"I've played against those guys twice a year, both of them. I know them in and out," Cooper said, per David Helman of the Cowboys' official website. "I know how they play, and I'm able to tell my teammates, the quarterback their tendencies."



Peters played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015 through 2017, while Talib played for the Denver Broncos from 2014 through 2017. They lined up against Cooper twice a year as AFC West rivals when he was in Oakland during the first three-plus seasons of his career.

Herbie Teope of NFL.com broke down Cooper's prior meetings with the two cornerbacks, noting he was far more successful against Peters and the Chiefs than Talib's Broncos. He posted 17 catches for 160 yards and two scores in six games against Denver, compared to 32 catches for 457 yards and two touchdowns in six games against Kansas City.

It should be noted, though, that Talib and Peters each sat out one of those matchups with Cooper when he was on the Raiders.

The Cowboys acquired the Alabama product via trade in October, and his presence helped elevate the offense. He has tallied 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for Dallas, finishing the regular season with 1,005 receiving yards when combined with his Oakland production.

It was the third time in four years since the Raiders selected him No. 4 overall in the 2015 draft that he surpassed 1,000 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys' rushing attack often forces opposing defenders into the box, which opens up passing lanes downfield. Cooper's ability to exploit those openings was a major reason the Cowboys went 7-2 down the stretch of the regular season to clinch the NFC East crown.

He will need to continue producing against a Rams defense that was a middling 14th in the league in passing yards allowed per game this season if Dallas is going to advance to the NFC Championship Game.