West Ham vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have failed to win in their last four Premier League games away from home and will be tested in Saturday's early kick-off when they travel to face West Ham United at London Stadium.

A week of FA Cup third-round distractions saw both teams advance; West Ham beat Birmingham City 2-0 to book a fourth-round clash at AFC Wimbledon, while Arsenal will host Manchester United after defeating Blackpool 3-0.

The Hammers can temporarily climb three places into seventh with a big enough victory, although Manuel Pellegrini's side lack form on their own turf and are without a win in their previous two home outings.

Arsenal are hot on the heels of fourth-placed Chelsea and could draw level on points with the Blues with a win, though they've been held to draws in two of their past three trips to face West Ham.

Date: Saturday, January 12

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: London Stadium, London

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds

West Ham United: 27-10

Draw: 27-10

Arsenal: 19-20

Via OddsShark.

Preview

Arsenal were 3-1 victors when these two teams met at the Emirates Stadium in August, but Pellegrini's West Ham have developed into more of a cohesive unit since then and will pose more of a threat in east London.

Both teams were successful in the FA Cup third round and have also both been distracted by transfer headlines in recent days, albeit for different reasons.

In Arsenal's case, fans were dismayed to hear manager Unai Emery admit on Thursday that the club had no funds for permanent deals this month. Layth Yousif of the Islington Gazette described his incredulity, having seemingly felt more substantial mid-season improvements were required:

ESPN's Alex Shaw was similarly surprised:

West Ham supporters recently learnt star striker Marko Arnautovic is a chief target for an unnamed Chinese Super League side that's bid £35 million for his services. Per TalkSport, the forward's brother and agent, Danijel, has stressed the player wants to leave:

“West Ham bought Marko for peanuts. They paid £20million for him, which is nothing in the current market.

“They bought him to keep them in the Premier League last season and he did that. He took every award at the club; best player, signing of the season and the players’ award.

“Now West Ham have a fantastic offer. It is close to double what they paid for him. He wants to go to a new market and challenge for titles. This is what he wants. It is his great desire that West Ham accept the offer from China.”

It doesn't make for easy preparations ahead of a fixture against Arsenal, though West Ham have at least made their stance known and released a statement shortly after saying Arnautovic is "not for sale."

Pellegrini also addressed the matter on Thursday and paid high praise to his player:

Another intriguing piece of team news sees ex-Gunner Samir Nasri on course to encounter some familiar faces if he has any involvement against his old club.

The Frenchman joined the Hammers on a short-term contract this month, and Pellegrini sounded hopeful of the midfielder playing a role on Saturday, perhaps even as part of the starting XI, via Sky Sports:

Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that defenders Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, and Dinos Mavropanos, as well as midfielder Mesut Ozil, have returned to full training ahead of the trip to West Ham.

Emery has built an imperious record at home but has seen Arsenal win only one of their last six away league matches, with the Hammers hoping to come down hard on a vulnerable opponent early in Week 22.