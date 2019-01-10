Mauro Icardi Waiting on a 'Concrete' Contract Offer from Inter Amid Exit Rumours

Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi has said he is waiting on a "correct and concrete" contract offer from the club.

The striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara told AS (h/t Football Italia) recently there are a number of teams interested in the Argentina international and that any deal with Inter is "very far away" at this point.

Icardi took to Instagram on Thursday to address the speculation that has surfaced regarding his future at the San Siro, per Football Italia:

"I want to clarify to all the fans who read work written by pseudo-journalists in 'serious' newspapers, which write or give instructions to write without knowing or having a real idea of the facts, that my renewal will only take place when Inter make me a correct and concrete offer."

"Only after that can we talk about my renewal with truth, while putting to one side the lies that have been spread."

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Nara said that there are two major clubs in Spain interested in Icardi, as well as possible suitors from the Premier League and Ligue 1.

Per Football Italia, Icardi also dismissed speculation from Gazzetta dello Sport that Inter want someone other than his wife to be his representative. "It'll always be Wanda Icardi who takes care of my and our interests until the end of my career," he said on his Instagram account.

The striker posted the following on Twitter, mocking the suggestion from the Italian newspaper:

While Icardi has regularly made it clear he has a strong affinity with Inter, supporters will be getting a little jittery when it comes to the striker's contract.

His current terms run until 2021, meaning there's no pressure on the Serie A side to cash in on their skipper yet. However, it does appear as though there are a number of high-class outfits interested in signing the sharpshooter, who has developed a reputation as one of the most gifted goalscorers in world football.

This season, he's also proved he's capable of replicating that productivity in the UEFA Champions League:

He's scored nine goals in 16 appearances in Serie A this term. Had he been a little more clinical, the Inter skipper could be sitting on an even bigger haul of goals:

Inter have been active in the transfer market in recent years, spending big money on a number of high-profile players and improving the squad to a standard that saw them qualify for the Champions League this season.

With speculation simmering and the recent quotes from both Icardi and his agent adding more fuel to the fire, Inter will now surely seek to get their captain tied down for an extended term as a priority.

What will worry Inter is the supposed interest from some of European football's juggernauts. Despite his love for the Nerazzurri, if a club competing for the biggest prizes domestically and in Europe makes a play for him, there will be a temptation to move on.