Report: Cristiano Ronaldo DNA Requested in Investigation into Rape Allegation

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

According to TMZ Sports, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo will cooperate with Las Vegas Police after he was asked to submit a DNA sample for the investigation into rape allegations against him.

CNN reported on the case in October, noting Kathryn Mayorga said Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. The CNN report cited a lawsuit that alleged Ronaldo said "he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman" after the alleged attack.

Mayorga said she received $375,000 for her silence in 2009, but the lawsuit said she was not in a fit emotional state to sign the nondisclosure agreement.

The lawsuit is attempting to void the nondisclosure agreement, and police reopened the investigation in 2018 after it was originally closed in 2009.

TMZ Sports also reported model and former U.K. Celebrity Big Brother star Jasmine Lennard tweeted that Ronaldo made death threats toward her while the pair were dating.

She posted audio clips as well, although she deleted her Twitter account and the messages.

"Mr. Ronaldo has no specific recollection of meeting Ms. Lennard 10 years ago or at any point," the soccer player's legal team told TMZ. "He has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms Lennard suggests, or otherwise."



"The voice notes posted by Ms Lennard on social media are not of Mr. Ronaldo. Mr. Ronaldo will take appropriate legal action in due course."

Ronaldo also denied the rape allegations in October when he tweeted, "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

TMZ cited sources who said he is cooperating with the investigation in an effort to prove he is innocent.