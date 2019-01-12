Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will be seeking to build some momentum in La Liga on Sunday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin when they take on Real Betis.

While a 3-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey in midweek has helped under-pressure manager Santiago Solari steady the ship, Madridistas will be concerned by the way the side has been performing this term. They were well below par in their last La Liga outing, losing 2-0 at home to Real Sociedad.

Betis are capable of capitalising on those vulnerabilities too and have slowly climbed the table after a difficult beginning to 2018-19. A win on home soil would put the Andalusians just a point behind Sunday's opponents in the table too.

This is how the bookmakers are seeing this game, as well as all the information you need on where to catch the action.

Match Odds

Real Betis (11/5)

Draw (11/4)

Real Madrid (11/10)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Sunday, January 13

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BeIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports Connect, fuboTV (USA) Eleven Sports (UK)

Preview

Although progress in the Copa del Rey will please Madrid supporters, for Los Blancos success in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga are most important. With that in mind, the team's performances in both in the coming months will surely define Solari's future.

If they turn in displays like the one against Sociedad then Madrid may struggle to make it into the top four come the end of the campaign.

During that contest the team was laboured throughout, made poor decisions in the final third and at the back La Real picked them apart at times.

Spanish football journalist Colin Millar said the performance wasn't particularly good in midweek either and noted Los Blancos are on the brink of a tough run:

In addition, there is continuing talk about the manager's relationship with Isco, as the Spaniard has yet to start a league game during Solari's tenure. He didn't feature from the start against Leganes either:

For Madrid the one bright spark in recent weeks has been the introduction of Vinicius Jr. into the starting XI.

Despite his tender years at times he has looked the most likely in the Madrid setup to unpick defences. Against Sociedad he was unlucky not to earn a penalty for his team and against Leganes he grabbed the third goal in a 3-0 win.

With some more senior players a long way short of their best in attack, a burden has fallen on the 18-year-old and it'll be intriguing to see if Solari trusts him to feature from the start in a fixture like this one.

In the cup competition, Vinicius has certainly shown he has a productive edge:

Betis represent a dangerous opponent for Madrid though, especially in what will be a hostile stadium.

Quique Setien's team may have suffered a shock loss to bottom side Huesca in their previous La Liga match, but they have shown in recent years they have all the attributes needed to trouble elite sides. In 2018-19 they've already won away at Milan in the UEFA Europa League and upset Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Betis tend to raise their game for these types of occasions and with the attacking class they have, Madrid's brittle defence will come under pressure. Expect an open game as such, with the home side eventually doing enough to put more scrutiny on the European champions.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Real Madrid

