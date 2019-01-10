Schefter: Cardinals' Kingsbury Could Trade Josh Rosen, Draft Kyler Murray No. 1

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

ESPN’s Adam Schefter didn't outright dismiss the idea that new Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could trade Josh Rosen—who the franchise selected with the No. 10 overall pick in last year's draft—and draft Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick in 2018.

Schefter said the scenario is "not implausible" while appearing on Get Up! on Thursday.



This comes after Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Oakland Athletics expect Murray to declare for the NFL draft despite the fact that they drafted him as a baseball prospect in the first round of 2018's MLB draft.

Slusser noted declaring for the draft alone wouldn't guarantee Murray will reject the $4.66 million deal he has with the Athletics, although a source said he is leaning toward choosing the gridiron.

Oakland would still retain his rights even if he played football, leaving the door open to a return to baseball down the line, but it wouldn't receive a compensatory pick in June's upcoming draft. Slusser cited a source who said the Athletics could allow Murray to attend the NFL Scouting Combine even though it is during Spring Training, which would require MLB approval.

In the 2018 season, Murray won the Heisman Trophy after leading the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff behind 4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns. He possesses the speed and elusiveness to make defenders miss and turn what normally would be short gains into game-changing plays as a runnner, while his arm strength allows him to fit passes into tight windows as a thrower.

Agent Scott Boras told reporters in mid-December that Murray's performance in 2018 had opened up his options: "When you win the Heisman Trophy, you're going to have a lot of information come to you and be looked at. All I know is that Kyler has a tremendous opportunity to be a great baseball player. He knows that."

Kingsbury would have the opportunity to keep his word should Murray choose the NFL, as Sports Illustrated shared the new Cardinals coach and former Texas Tech leader saying he would draft the Oklahoma product with the top pick if he had the chance:

That would mark a swift change in direction for the franchise after it appeared to make Rosen its quarterback of the future in last year's draft.

Rosen appeared in 14 games as a rookie and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for a Cardinals team that finished 3-13.