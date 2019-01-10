Raiders' Marc Badain, Attorney Ali Farhang Discussed 2019 Home Games in Arizona

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 24: A detailed view of helmets belonging to the Oakland Raiders sitting on the bench during the singing of the National Anthem prior to the start of a NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have a 2019 season to play before they officially move to Las Vegas in 2020, and team president Marc Badain reportedly discussed playing home games at the University of Arizona's Arizona Stadium with attorney Ali Farhang.

Greg Hansen of Tucson.com reported the news, noting Farhang received approval from University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke, as well as Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill and Arizona governor Doug Ducey, before proposing the temporary move to the Raiders.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

