Paul Pogba Talks Winning Manchester United Form Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has said he is enjoying "just being back on the pitch" under interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since the Norwegian took over at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho was sacked, the French midfielder has netted four goals and provided three assists in four appearances.

In the last days of Mourinho's reign, Pogba spent much of his time on the bench, playing only 15 minutes as a substitute in the Portuguese manager's final three league games in charge.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Ahead of United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the toughest test of Solskjaer's tenure so far, Pogba said he was happy to be back in action, per Adam Higgins on the club's official website:

"Obviously it's good. The month before that [November], I wasn't playing a lot, so just being back on the pitch, playing and enjoying with the guys is good. It's always good for me, and I enjoy playing football and being with the guys."

The 25-year-old said his second goal against Bournemouth, a header from an Ander Herrera cross, was his favourite of his four in December: "It's not my best attribute, I would say, but yes, the header. The timing was good and the cross [from Herrera] was good, so it was a good goal."

Pogba was not in the squad for United's 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Reading last time out after picking up a knock against Newcastle United.

But Solskjaer will hope he is back to full fitness for the visit to Wembley Stadium to take on Spurs, as he will crucial to United's chances of claiming three points.

The Red Devils' four league wins from four under Solskjaer has seen them cut the gap to the top four from 11 points to six:

However, a defeat to Spurs would be a big blow and would make the challenge of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League hard again.

Following the trip to north London, United have back-to-back home league games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley, which are both eminently winnable.

If they can prevail against Tottenham, Solskjaer would be well set to win his opening seven league matches in charge, a run that could well propel United back into the top four.