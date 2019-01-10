Ernesto Valverde Talks Munir, Denis Suarez and Barcelona Striker Problems

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Munir El Haddadi looks set to depart Barcelona in January after manager Ernesto Valverde said the forward has "made his decision" ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey clash against Levante.

The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season, and he is of interest to clubs from Spain, England and Italy, per Sam Marsden of ESPN FC.

Marsden added that Munir won't be selected for first-team games, and Valverde hinted the club want Munir's situation resolved in the January transfer window, per Moises Llorens of AS:

"The conversations with the players are private. Munir had made his decision and the club too and if it can be solved in this market then even better. I don't have anything against Munir. He always trains well. The club has made a decision in this case."

Another player potentially set for the exit door at the Camp Nou is Denis Suarez. Jordi Gil of Sport reported on Wednesday that Suarez has decided on Arsenal as his next destination, and the two clubs now need to agree a fee.

Valverde did not deny the 25-year-old is set to leave Barca, but unlike Munir, he is in the frame to play against Levante: "They are different situations. He is with us. He travelled to Getafe and didn't play but he could come in at any moment."

Levante go into Thursday's first leg without a win in four matches.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have not lost in nine matches in all competitions and have won the Copa del Rey in each of the last four years and 30 times overall.

Levante are huge underdogs for the last-16 tie and need to get a good result in the first leg at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia if they are to have any chance of causing an upset.

Fortunately for Thursday's hosts, it is likely Valverde will use some of his fringe players for the clash.

He explained that there is a dearth of fit substitute strikers in his squad, but he is trying to find a solution, per Llorens: "We have players from the second team with Abel [Ruiz] injured and [Rafa] Mujica. I've been thinking about it a lot. We have players who can score though and Arturo Vidal is an option."

Barcelona face Eibar at home on Sunday in La Liga, with the second leg of the tie with Levante set for the following Thursday.