B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: New CNCPTS x Kyrie 5, PJ Wears Lightning Air Jordan 4

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 10, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 09: A detail of Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics' shoes during the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on January 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ten NBA games took place on Wednesday night, and players did not disappoint with their choice of footwear. Here's a look at the most impressive kicks from the day's action.

           

Kyrie Irving Brings Out Friends & Family Colorway of CNCPTS Collaboration

           

DeMar DeRozan Wearing the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "81 Point Game"

           

Jimmy Butler with Galaxy-Themed Air Jordan 30

           

All-Black Everything for Mike Conley

           

Very Cozy for D'Angelo Russell with the Jerry Lorenzo Air Skylon 2

           

Union x Air Jordan 1 for Ben Simmons Arriving in Washington

           

Do These Need a Re-Release in 2019?

           

This 2015 Release Features 24K Gold Detailing Throughout the Shoe

           

Mamba Mentality for the Cavaliers Tonight

           

Luka Doncic Switches Up with the Kyrie 5

           

Versace Chain Reaction for Damian Lillard's Arrival Fit Tonight

           

Lance Stephenson with the Doernbecher Air Jordan 7 Against Detroit

           

Zaza Pachulia Going with the Jumpman Kicks

           

Air Jordan 10 for Andre Drummond in Los Angeles

           

James Harden with a New Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Colorway Against Milwaukee

           

PJ Tucker Switches to the Kobe 6 in the Second Half

           

Donovan Mitchell with the Venom-Inspired Dame 4

           

Gasol Brothers with the Matching Hyperdunks

           

Michael Beasley with the Slight Throwback in the KD 5 Elite

           

Kyle Kuzma Showing Support for Kyrie

           

Darius Miller Going with the Classic Jordans

           

LeBron James with the A-COLD-WALL* Collaboration Tonight

Related

    What Should Your Team Do at the Trade Deadline?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Should Your Team Do at the Trade Deadline?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: Knicks, Kings Talking Kanter Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Knicks, Kings Talking Kanter Trade

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Says He Still Feels Underrated in Players' Tribune Piece

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Says He Still Feels Underrated in Players' Tribune Piece

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Dray, CP3 Won't Let Teammates Wear Rival Shoes 🚔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dray, CP3 Won't Let Teammates Wear Rival Shoes 🚔

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report