B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: New CNCPTS x Kyrie 5, PJ Wears Lightning Air Jordan 4
January 10, 2019
Ten NBA games took place on Wednesday night, and players did not disappoint with their choice of footwear. Here's a look at the most impressive kicks from the day's action.
Kyrie Irving Brings Out Friends & Family Colorway of CNCPTS Collaboration
DeMar DeRozan Wearing the Nike Kobe 1 Protro "81 Point Game"
@DeMar_DeRozan A closer look at @DeMar_DeRozan in the upcoming Nike Kobe 1 Protro against the Grizzlies. https://t.co/Sfu0evQSY7
Jimmy Butler with Galaxy-Themed Air Jordan 30
.@JimmyButler going with the Air Jordan 30 Quai 54 "Cosmos" tonight. https://t.co/WnOXtRh7gw
All-Black Everything for Mike Conley
.@mconley11 warming up in the “Cap and Gown” Air Jordan 11 tonight. https://t.co/64T5gk077o
Very Cozy for D'Angelo Russell with the Jerry Lorenzo Air Skylon 2
.@Dloading wearing the Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon 2 tonight. https://t.co/MUrRWZrQmr
Union x Air Jordan 1 for Ben Simmons Arriving in Washington
.@BenSimmons25 arrives with the Union x Air Jordan 1 in Washington. https://t.co/uQetbHvTc9
Do These Need a Re-Release in 2019?
This 2015 Release Features 24K Gold Detailing Throughout the Shoe
.@CP3 looks on wearing the Air Jordan 1 "Pinnacle" tonight. https://t.co/3dD5ZavzKE
Mamba Mentality for the Cavaliers Tonight
Nike Kobe A.D. for @JordanClarksons @campayne and @cediosman against New Orleans. https://t.co/HGBI6F4POY
Luka Doncic Switches Up with the Kyrie 5
Versace Chain Reaction for Damian Lillard's Arrival Fit Tonight
.@Dame_Lillard arrives wearing the Versace Chain Reaction tonight. https://t.co/3OCE5SQOHM
Lance Stephenson with the Doernbecher Air Jordan 7 Against Detroit
Zaza Pachulia Going with the Jumpman Kicks
🏀 @zaza27’s #NBAKicks in LA! #DetroitBasketball 👟: Jordan 32 low @AndreDrummond P.E. https://t.co/4hqUrPMWZm
Air Jordan 10 for Andre Drummond in Los Angeles
🏀 @AndreDrummond going with the Jordan X in LA! #NBAKicks #DetroitBasketball https://t.co/H6HcdfOY5j
James Harden with a New Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Colorway Against Milwaukee
PJ Tucker Switches to the Kobe 6 in the Second Half
P.J. Tucker changed into this Nike Kobe 6 iD for the second half. 📸: Bill Baptist https://t.co/nDcBBk4c9S
Donovan Mitchell with the Venom-Inspired Dame 4
Gasol Brothers with the Matching Hyperdunks
Both @MarcGasol and @paugasol wearing the Nike Hyperdunk X tonight. https://t.co/qgg3COniZU
Michael Beasley with the Slight Throwback in the KD 5 Elite
.@Michael8easley wearing the Nike KD 5 Elite “Superhero” tonight. https://t.co/oo8Dz6w6Y3
Kyle Kuzma Showing Support for Kyrie
A detailed look at @kylekuzma wearing the @oddfuckingtaco x Nike Kyrie 5. https://t.co/8I7GFH2IuK
Darius Miller Going with the Classic Jordans
.@DmillerKY breaking out the Air Jordan 11 "Concord" against Cleveland. https://t.co/iAbvhaM82W
LeBron James with the A-COLD-WALL* Collaboration Tonight
