Watch: Thomas Davis Announces He Won't Return to Panthers; Plans to Play in 2019

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Thomas Davis' career with the Carolina Panthers is over, but the veteran linebacker intends to play in the NFL next season.

The three-time Pro Bowler announced on Twitter the Panthers won't re-sign him as a free agent this offseason:

