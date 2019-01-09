Watch: Thomas Davis Announces He Won't Return to Panthers; Plans to Play in 2019

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Thomas Davis' career with the Carolina Panthers is over, but the veteran linebacker intends to play in the NFL next season.

The three-time Pro Bowler announced on Twitter the Panthers won't re-sign him as a free agent this offseason:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: McCarthy Won't Coach in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: McCarthy Won't Coach in 2019

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Vance Joseph Could Join Gase, Jets as DC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Vance Joseph Could Join Gase, Jets as DC

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jets Adam Hire Gase as HC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets Adam Hire Gase as HC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Replaces Rodgers in 2019 Pro Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Russ Replaces Rodgers in 2019 Pro Bowl

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report