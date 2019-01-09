Watch: Thomas Davis Announces He Won't Return to Panthers; Plans to Play in 2019

Watch: Thomas Davis Announces He Won't Return to Panthers; Plans to Play in 2019January 10, 2019
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press
Thomas Davis' career with the Carolina Panthers is over, but the veteran linebacker intends to play in the NFL next season.
The three-time Pro Bowler announced on Twitter the Panthers won't re-sign him as a free agent this offseason:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
