WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 9

The first episode of 205 Live in 2019 featured two incredible matches, so Drake Maverick made it clear he was looking for a repeat this week.

He opened the show with his usual rundown of what we should expect on this week's episode and hyped Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami and Noam Dar vs. Tony Nese.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar vs. Tony Nese

The Scottish Supernova has been pulling double duty by working shows for the NXT UK brand, so he has only appeared sporadically since returning from a knee injury last year.

Dar controlled the action at first, but Nese's power was too much for him after a while. The Premier Athlete mostly used strikes to punish his opponent between submission holds.

While these are two talented Superstars have put on some great matches with other opponents, they lacked the necessary chemistry in this contest.

It took until the final few minutes for them to kick things into high gear and start impressing the crowd with their creative counters and takedowns.

While Nese was preparing to perform his finishing move, Dar pulled him down into a victory roll to score a win.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights

WWE is obviously editing reactions into 205 Live. The heat Nese was getting did not match the crowd.

Dar has a lot of unique moves. Other Superstars could learn something from him about adding new things to their arsenal on a regular basis.

The impact from a running forearm Nese hit could be heard outside the arena.

Nese countering a guillotine with a Northern Lights suplex was a thing of beauty.

Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami

Itami had Ariya Daivari ringside to provide support during his main event showdown with Alexander to see who would earn the final spot in the Royal Rumble cruiserweight title bout.

As expected, these two men held nothing back, especially when it came to their strikes. You could hear the impact from every chop and every kick.

Of course, Alexander made sure to incorporate some of the high-flying offense he has become famous for over the past couple of years.

Even though they have only been in the ring together a few times, Itami has built up a lot of chemistry with the former cruiserweight champion. Everything they did was executed with precision.

205 Live seems to have cracked the code to putting on good shows every week. Two lengthy matches featuring the best in the division has made every recent episode worth watching.

It looked like Alexander was going to win several times, but Itami's brutal style of offense got the better of him and the Japanese sensation picked up the win.

Grade: A

Notes and Highlights