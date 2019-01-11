NLL: Schedule, How to Watch, Live Stream National Lacrosse League's Week 5 Games

NLL: Schedule, How to Watch, Live Stream National Lacrosse League's Week 5 GamesJanuary 11, 2019
The National Lacrosse League season hits Week 5, which has five games on the schedule. All games are on Saturday, Jan. 12.
The undefeated Georgia Swarm try to improve to 4-0 when they play the Philadelphia Wings in the first game of the week. The Toronto Rock then play at the Colorado Mammoth and the New England Black Wolves visit the 3-1 Calgary Roughnecks. In the two late games, the Saskatchewan Rush play at the Vancouver Warriors and the Rochester Knighthawks play at the San Diego Seals.
Check out the Week 5 National Lacrosse League regular season schedule and how to watch information below, including the livestream.
All games can be watched on B/R Live. Each team will play 18 games this season. Click the watch links for more individual game information (all times ET).
Saturday, Jan. 12
Georgia Swarm (3-0) at Philadelphia Wings (0-3), 7 p.m. | Watch
Toronto Rock (2-1) at Colorado Mammoth (0-2), 9 p.m. | Watch
New England Black Wolves (1-1) at Calgary Roughnecks (3-1), 9 p.m. | Watch
Saskatchewan Rush (1-1) at Vancouver Warriors (1-3), 10 p.m. | Watch
Rochester Knighthawks (1-1) at San Diego Seals (1-2), 10 p.m. | Watch
Fans can watch games online for the 2018-19 season in the following ways:
Season Pass — $39.99 USD/$51.99 CAD
Monthly Pass — $7.99 USD/$9.99 CAD
- Single game — $2.99 USD/$3.99 CAD
Georgia is the league's last undefeated team, as the Swarm moved to 3-0 with a 10-8 win against Vancouver last week. Brendan Bomberry and Miles Thompson both scored three goals as the Swarm tallied the final four goals of the game. The Swarm now play 0-3 Philadelphia at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Last week, the Philadelphia Wings lost 11-10 to Toronto. The Rock outshot the Wings 62-52, though the Wings won 16 of 24 faceoffs. Toronto's Adam Jones scored five goals and added an assist. Toronto, now 2-1, plays at 0-2 Colorado at 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Mammoth lost to Calgary, 11-8, last week. The Roughnecks' Rhys Duch led the way with four goals, including the team's first two of the game. The 3-1 Roughnecks look to win again this Saturday, when they're home against 1-1 New England at 9 p.m. The Black Wolves haven't played since beating the Saskatchewan Rush, 12-11, on December 28.
As for the 1-1 Rush, the defending champions visit the 1-3 Vancouver Warriors at 10 p.m. on Saturday. The Rush outscored the San Diego Seals last week, 16-12. Ben McIntosh had a busy game, totaling five goals and four assists.
The Seals are home against the Rochester Knighthawks in the fifth NLL game this Saturday, with game time set for 10 p.m. The Knighthawks were routed by the Buffalo Bandits last week, 13-4.
Here are the National Lacrosse League standings going into Week 5:
Eastern Division
- Georgia Swarm: 3-0
- Buffalo Bandits: 3-1
- Toronto Rock: 2-1
- New England Black Wolves: 1-1
- Rochester Knighthawks: 1-1
- Philadelphia Wings: 0-3
Western Division
- Calgary Roughnecks: 3-1
- Saskatchewan Rush: 1-1
- San Diego Seals: 1-2
- Vancouver Warriors: 1-3
- Colorado Mammoth: 0-2
