Report: 'Hard Knocks' Star Bob Wylie Fired by Browns After Freddie Kitchens Hire

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie on the sidelines before the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Everyone's favorite Hard Knocks star is now on the open market.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns will promote offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to head coach after firing Hue Jackson during this past season. Former defensive coordinator-turned-interim coach Gregg Williams will reportedly not return to the organization.

But that's not the only change being made to the coaching staff.

Offensive line coach Bob Wylie is among the assistant coaches who have been let go amid the change in leadership. Wylie, of course, became a viral sensation for his "set hut" calls featured on Hard Knocks last year.

This is just the latest tough break for the 67-year-old. Wylie suffered a broken ankle during a Dec. 20 practice.

Wylie has held a number of different roles between the college and professional ranks over the past four decades. He joined the Browns' coaching staff back in January 2017.

