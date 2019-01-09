Jalen Hurts Odds: Houston, Arizona Favorites to Land Alabama QB If He Transfers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Cougars are the betting-line favorite to land quarterback Jalen Hurts if he transfers from the Alabama Crimson Tide during the college football offseason.

On Wednesday, Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com reported Hurts entered his information in the NCAA transfer portal, allowing other programs to make contact with the former Tide starter.

Lee Benson of KWTV passed along the updated odds for his potential landing spots, with the Arizona Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, UCLA Bruins and TCU Horned Frogs rounding out the top five:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.