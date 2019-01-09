Jalen Hurts Odds: Houston, Arizona Favorites to Land Alabama QB If He Transfers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Cougars are the betting-line favorite to land quarterback Jalen Hurts if he transfers from the Alabama Crimson Tide during the college football offseason.

On Wednesday, Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com reported Hurts entered his information in the NCAA transfer portal, allowing other programs to make contact with the former Tide starter.

Lee Benson of KWTV passed along the updated odds for his potential landing spots, with the Arizona Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, UCLA Bruins and TCU Horned Frogs rounding out the top five:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dexter Lawrence Declares for NFL Draft

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dexter Lawrence Declares for NFL Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    11 Intriguing Transfer Destinations for Hurts

    College Football logo
    College Football

    11 Intriguing Transfer Destinations for Hurts

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Ex-Duck Suing Oregon, Taggart for $11.5M

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ex-Duck Suing Oregon, Taggart for $11.5M

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Coaches Unanimously Support New Targeting Rules

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Coaches Unanimously Support New Targeting Rules

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report