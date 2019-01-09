Jalen Hurts Odds: Houston, Arizona Favorites to Land Alabama QB If He Transfers

Jalen Hurts Odds: Houston, Arizona Favorites to Land Alabama QB If He TransfersJanuary 9, 2019
The Houston Cougars are the betting-line favorite to land quarterback Jalen Hurts if he transfers from the Alabama Crimson Tide during the college football offseason.
On Wednesday, Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com reported Hurts entered his information in the NCAA transfer portal, allowing other programs to make contact with the former Tide starter.
Lee Benson of KWTV passed along the updated odds for his potential landing spots, with the Arizona Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, UCLA Bruins and TCU Horned Frogs rounding out the top five:
Lee Benson @LeeBensonNews9
The online sportsbook @BetDSI has odds for where Jalen Hurts will play in 2019 if he does transfer from Bama: Houston +150 Arizona +300 Maryland +400 UCLA +500 TCU +500 FSU +750 Florida +1000 L'ville +1000 TENN +1000 UCF +1500 A&M +1500 OU +2000 FAU +2000 WVU +2000 Wazzu +2500
