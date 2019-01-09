Stephen Curry Launching 'Underrated Tour' for Overlooked HS Basketball Prospects

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors questions a call during their game against the New York Knicks at ORACLE Arena on January 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Having been passed over by almost every major college basketball program, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry knows how difficult life can be for high school talents who don't warrant blue-chip status.

Curry announced in a piece for the Players' Tribune that he's launching "The Underrated Tour" for high schoolers with ambitions of continuing their basketball careers in college and beyond.

The two-time NBA MVP noted "the same, exclusive group of kids" are often invited to noteworthy basketball camps where they can show off their skills to scouts, an imbalance he wants to address.

"And so that's the idea behind The Underrated Tour: to create a basketball camp, in partnership with Rakuten, for any unsigned high school players rated three stars and below. A camp for kids who love to hoop, and are looking for the chance to show scouts that their perceived weaknesses might actually be their secret strengths."

Curry was a 3-star recruit in the 2006 class. He ranked 256th overall and was the No. 52 point guard, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Curry signed with Davidson, where he became a national star over his three-year college career. As a sophomore, he helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. The Golden State Warriors saw enough to make Curry the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, and the rest is history.

While Curry's career turned out all right, his new initiative should provide recruits with the kind of help he wasn't afforded when moving up to the next level.

