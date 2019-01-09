Chris Jericho, Rusev's Cryptic Tweet, Charlotte Slams Becky Lynch in WWE Roundup

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Removes Jericho from Opening Video

WWE is apparently distancing itself from Chris Jericho after he officially signed with All Elite Wrestling on Tuesday.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, WWE removed Jericho's likeness from the opening video package prior to SmackDown and replaced him with The Bar.

WWE also moved Jericho from the active roster to the alumni section on its website.

Jericho hasn't made an appearance for WWE since the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, and he has been competing sporadically for New Japan Pro-Wrestling over the past year.

At Wrestle Kingdom 13 last week, Y2J dropped the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito.

Jericho is now being positioned as one of the faces of AEW, and given the possibility of the company being a competitor to WWE in North American markets, he is no longer at the forefront of WWE's marketing endeavors.

Rusev Gets Fans Talking With Tweet

Rusev has the wrestling world buzzing after posting a cryptic tweet Wednesday:

Little was divulged in the tweet, which has left fans to speculate about what big happenings may be occurring in The Bulgarian Brute's life.

One popular theory is that Rusev will leave WWE to sign with All Elite Wrestling, although that seems unlikely to happen in the near future given his status as United States champion.

There has also been speculation regarding his wife, Lana, being pregnant, although there is no concrete evidence of that being the case.

No matter what Rusev is referring to, he is currently on an impressive roll, and the pieces are in place for him to have his best run of success in WWE in recent memory.

Charlotte Bashes Lynch For Copying Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are close friends outside the ring, but that didn't stop Charlotte from bashing the Irish Lass Kicker recently.

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), Charlotte accused Becky of stealing from her father, Ric Flair, by referring to herself as The Man: "Becky tries to deflect the situation pretending that I'm the one copying her. When in reality, she's the one, like you said, copying my dad's catchphrase!"

Ric Flair had many catchphrases during his heyday, but among the most popular was, "To be the man, you gotta beat the man."

The Nature Boy was "the man" essentially everywhere he went during his illustrious wrestling career, and there is little doubt that he earned the moniker.

Becky can't compare to Flair in terms of longevity, but she is arguably the most popular Superstar in WWE currently, and calling herself The Man has helped immensely in that regard.

Free Match of the Day: 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match

With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view less than three weeks away, WWE attempted to get its fans excited by posting a compelling free match on YouTube on Wednesday.

WWE posted video of the 2018 women's Royal Rumble match, which marked the first time in WWE history that the women were given an opportunity to take part in the historic match.

Asuka went on to win the inaugural women's Rumble, but she will enter this year's event as the SmackDown Women's champion and is set to face Lynch in a highly anticipated match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).