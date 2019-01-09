Baker Mayfield Reacts to Jason Smith Take He Has No Appeal to Successful Coaches

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

There is a familiar template for the relationship between the hot-take artists of the world and the athletes they discuss. Hot-take artist releases a controversial and aggressive opinion probably not based in reality, the athlete responds in a human way and everybody else gets ready with the fire emojis and overwrought responses.

Case in point: On Wednesday, Fox Sports Radio's Jason Smith suggested that the Cleveland Browns weren't linked to more successful and tenured head-coaching candidates because Baker Mayfield isn't the sort of quarterback that those types of coaches would want to work with.

And Mayfield found it all humorous, because it was:

Mayfield, as a rookie, just threw for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while leading the Browns to a 7-8-1 record. In the previous three seasons combined, they only won four games in total. But yeah, that's the sort of quarterback a head coach wouldn't want to work with.

LOL, indeed.

