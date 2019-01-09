Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Denies Jasmine Lennard's Allegations of Abuse

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly denied allegations he emotionally abused and threatened Jasmine Lennard, a British fashion model.

As reported by TMZ, Lennard said on social media she dated Ronaldo for 10 years and has proof of their relationship. She also said he abused and threatened her and other women. Per TMZ, Ronaldo called the allegations "false and defamatory."

Ronaldo is already being sued by Kathryn Mayorga, who alleges the Portugal international raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Lennard took to Twitter on Tuesday and made a series of allegations of her own. Those included threats of having her "body cut up and put in a bag" if she dated someone else (warning: NSFW language):

As reported by Deadspin's Luis Paez-Muar, Lennard said the Surviving R. Kelly documentary inspired her to come forward and she has been in touch with the legal team of Mayorga. She said she will produce the evidence she has "at the appropriate time."

The 33-year-old is a reality TV contestant who has participated in shows like Celebrity Big Brother, The Weakest Link and Come Dine With Me.

As reported by Der Spiegel in September, Mayorga is engaged in a legal battle over the non-disclosure agreement she signed before receiving $375,000 in exchange for her silence. Her civil complaint also includes a document in which Ronaldo admitted, "She said no and stop several times." As a result of Mayorga coming forward, authorities in Las Vegas have reopened the case but have not yet brought any charges against Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star completed a move to Juventus in the summer and last featured in the 2-1 win over Sampdoria last month.