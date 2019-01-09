Jan Oblak Discusses Atletico Madrid Future, Premier League Interest

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has hinted at a possible future in the Premier League and revealed why he didn't join Chelsea in the summer.

Speaking to FourFourTwo (h/t AS' Patricia Cazon), the Slovak expressed faith in the Atletico project, but he also said he would like to play in England one day:

"I can't talk too much about [why a move to Chelsea didn't materialise], but I said in the summer that I'd prefer to stay.

"I didn't speak with any clubs—my agent and the people at Atletico do those things. I decided to stay as I saw a good project here, and I believe the best way I can win titles is by staying.

"But in the future, everything is possible. In football, things change from one day to another, so it's impossible to say you're going to be somewhere for many years, because you don't know. January is here, June is there. Things can change so fast.

"The Premier League is interesting. It's attractive, and at some stage I may want to be part of that competition. I can see myself there, but I don't know when—maybe next year, in two years, five or 10."

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world at Atletico after joining the club in 2014 from Benfica. He continued the Rojiblancos' tradition of nurturing excellent goalkeepers, with David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois previously wearing the shirt.

Oblak is arguably a better stopper than either of those players right now, putting up some gaudy statistics:

That has led to some exit speculation, and the Slovak was seen as a candidate to replace Courtois at Chelsea in the summer, per Cazon. The Blues eventually settled on Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao, however.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone has revealed the club are working on a new contract for their star stopper. That hasn't stopped the transfer speculation, however, with Sam Cunningham of iNews (h/t Metro) reporting Manchester United could go after him if De Gea leaves the club.

Like De Gea, Oblak routinely makes spectacular saves:

All of the Premier League's giant clubs either have star goalkeepers or invested in the position during the summer. Few of them would pass up the opportunity to add Oblak, however, as he's arguably the top option at the position in the world and is still improving at the age of 26.

The three-time Zamora Trophy winner will likely have his pick of clubs if he decides to move on.