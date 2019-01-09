Christian Eriksen Discusses Tottenham Contract Talks Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has been talking about his contract renewal talks at Spurs amid speculation Real Madrid are interesting in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Denmark international gave TV3 Sport (h/t Tony Mogan at the Evening Standard) an update on the negotiations, with his current deal set to expire next summer: "I think people know what I want and I know what they [Tottenham] would like, and there is a nice dialogue so there is nothing there."

The 26-year-old also responded to rumours of interest from Santiago Solari's side, per the report.

"It is not something I am thinking of. I focus on playing football and there are many battles you have to think about and which must be won. It is not the first time that there have been rumours and when the newspapers write something, it is not something we are masters of, and if there is nothing concrete, then I just comment on rumours."

Real Madrid have been in discussions with Spurs over the midfielder, according to Sergio Santos Chozas at AS. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has told Los Blancos they will need to pay €250 million (£225 million) to land Eriksen.

The Dane is one of the Premier League's most creative and dangerous midfielders. He's scored six goals and contributed eight assists for Spurs this season.

Sky Sports Statto highlighted his Premier League record:

Tottenham will not want to let one of their most important players leave, and they will be keen for him to commit his future to the club as soon as possible to end speculation.

Real Madrid have endured a tough season following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Los Blancos are 10 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga and have lacked attacking inspiration.

Eriksen's latest comments give little away, but securing his long-term future will be one of Tottenham's top priorities.