5 Factors That Will Fuel the Kansas City Chiefs to the Playoffs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Unlike some of the teams in the NFL postseason this year, the Kansas City Chiefs haven't faced many tough stretches. Instead, they've gone 12-4, won the AFC West, earned the No. 1 seed in the conference and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Of course, getting to 12 wins isn't easy in the NFL. Sure, the Chiefs have benefited from having a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and a plethora of offensive weapons, but Kansas City has had to keep its foot on the proverbial gas in order to keep the success going. The Chiefs are going to have to do the same here in the playoffs if they're going to reach Super Bowl LIII.

So, what can possibly fuel the Chiefs past the Indianapolis Colts and over the next month of playoff action? That's what we're here to examine.