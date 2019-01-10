5 Factors That Will Fuel the Kansas City Chiefs to the Playoffs

5 Factors That Will Fuel the Kansas City Chiefs to the PlayoffsJanuary 10, 2019
Unlike some of the teams in the NFL postseason this year, the Kansas City Chiefs haven't faced many tough stretches. Instead, they've gone 12-4, won the AFC West, earned the No. 1 seed in the conference and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Of course, getting to 12 wins isn't easy in the NFL. Sure, the Chiefs have benefited from having a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and a plethora of offensive weapons, but Kansas City has had to keep its foot on the proverbial gas in order to keep the success going. The Chiefs are going to have to do the same here in the playoffs if they're going to reach Super Bowl LIII.
So, what can possibly fuel the Chiefs past the Indianapolis Colts and over the next month of playoff action? That's what we're here to examine.
A Versatile Backfield
As we mentioned in the opening, the Chiefs haven't had to navigate many rough patches this year. They did, however, have to adapt after releasing starting running back Kareem Hunt after video surfaced of his February 2017 assault.
Hunt was the NFL's leading rusher last season, so replacing him could have been difficult. However, thanks to a versatile backfield, Damien Williams and Spencer Ware have each started games for the Chiefs since Hunt's release. Williams and Ware averaged 5.1 and 4.8 yards per carry in the regular season, respectively.
While Ware missed the final three games with a hamstring injury, it appears he'll be available against Indianapolis. He was back at practice earlier in the week.
Opposing defenses have to respect the Chiefs' running game, even without Hunt.
The Greatness of Patrick Mahomes
The fact that defenses have to respect Kansas City's run game makes the Chiefs offense lethal. This is because Mahomes is capable of dicing apart a secondary.
Though he only has one year of starting experience, Mahomes—who finished the season with 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns passing—is playing like a seasoned veteran. Not only is he doing things like a 10-year veteran, he's doing things we've never seen a quarterback do before.
Throwing on the run, out of odd arm angles, without even looking at the target—these are all weapons in Mahomes' arsenal. It doesn't hurt that he is deadly accurate and has the quickness and athleticism to avoid even the best pass-rushers.
Mahomes can strike from both inside and outside the pocket, and considering the players he has to throw to—guys like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Chris Conley—Mahomes is the fuel that makes the offense go.
Andy Reid's Offensive Play-Calling
There's a big reason why the Chiefs offense improved instead of taking a step back when Mahomes took over for Alex Smith this season—it averaged 375.4 yards per game last season and 425.6 yards per game this season. That's the innovative offensive play-calling of head coach Andy Reid.
While Reid isn't a bright young offensive mind like the Sean McVays and the Matt Nagys of the NFL world, he's as creative as anyone in the game. He can call a dangerous game no matter who is under center or what weapons are at his disposal.
Reid has a way of keeping his offense fresh. That keeps opposing defenses guessing and, just as important, keeps his players engaged.
"Without saying too much—I can't really because I don't want to give away too much of the secret—it's going to be fun to get out there," Kelce said, per Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star.
Chiefs fans may have some gripes about Reid's clock-management skills, and they're valid. His offensive brilliance, however, will make Kansas City a tough out for any opponent.
A Fierce Pass Rush
As a whole, the Chiefs defense is one of the biggest liabilities of any team in the postseason. Kansas City has allowed an average of 405.5 yards per game, second-most in the NFL.
What fuels the Chiefs defense is the pass rush. Led by linebacker Dee Ford (13.0 sacks) and defensive end Chris Jones (15.5 sacks), Kansas City's pass rush is able to consistently bring pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Because Kansas City's offense is capable of putting up points in a hurry, opponents are regularly in passing situations and vulnerable to the pass rush.
Kansas City racked up 52 sacks as a team during the regular season, most in the NFL.
The Chiefs are built much like the Colts during Peyton Manning's prime. Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney were able to feast once Indianapolis got a lead, and that's how the Kansas City pass rush operates.
If the Chiefs get ahead, they can trust the pass rush to close out games in the playoffs.
That Arrowhead Crowd
The Chiefs aren't going to have to play away from Arrowhead Stadium until Super Bowl LIII. That's significant because Arrowhead provides one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL.
"You play at Arrowhead, it's a whole different story," Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi said, via the Kansas City Star.
While every team likes to believe its home-field advantage is real, Arrowhead Stadium holds the Guinness World Record for the loudest stadium—at 142.2 decibels. That crowd noise was a big part of why Kansas City went 7-1 at home during the regular season, and it will fuel the Chiefs throughout the playoffs.