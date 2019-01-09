Nerlens Noel Avoided Fractures After Scary Fall, Diagnosed with Concussion

Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Nerlens Noel suffered a concussion when he took a frightening fall during Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Wednesday, noting Noel didn't suffer any fractures on the play.

Wolves small forward Andrew Wiggins, who elbowed Noel in the face on a dunk attempt, said the hard collision wasn't intentional.

"I just tried to make an aggressive move and dunk," Wiggins told reporters. "He tried to contest it. I think he fell wrong. I didn't really see it until I saw him on the ground. Hopefully he's good. I hope nothing but the best for him. I hope he gets healthy soon and comes back stronger."

Noel has averaged 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 39 appearances in his first season with the Thunder.

There's no timetable for his return. He'll need to pass through the NBA's concussion protocol before he's cleared to play.

Patrick Patterson will see more work in the frontcourt rotation during Noel's absence.