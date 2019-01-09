NBA Trade Rumors: Enes Kanter, Zach Randolph Swap Discussed by Knicks, Kings

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings are reportedly discussing a deal involving center Enes Kanter and forward Zach Randolph.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings would want to add other expiring contracts to Randolph in a potential deal.

Wojnarowski noted that the deal isn't yet close to completion and could be aided by a third team getting involved.

