Report: Thomas Rawls Signs Jaguars Contract Amid Leonard Fournette Contract Buzz

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Thomas Rawls #34 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly reached a contract agreement Wednesday with former Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update. Jags starter Leonard Fournette has recently been the focus of offseason trade speculation.

                                                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

