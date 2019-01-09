Former LSU OL Matt Branch Lost Leg in Hunting Accident; Friend Says Dog Shot Him

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 3: Matt Branch #79 of the LSU Tigers lines up to block against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 3, 2009 in Athens, Georgia. LSU won 20-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former LSU Tigers offensive lineman Matt Branch lost his leg following a Dec. 28 hunting accident and remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Micah Heckford, a friend of Branch, told Brian Broom of the Clarion Ledger on Tuesday that a dog jumped onto the truck bed that Branch was sitting on and accidentally stepped on a shotgun's safety and trigger.

"The gun shot," Heckford said. "Everybody looked up. The first thing I saw was Matt and within two to three seconds he realized he was hit."

He explained members of the group quickly transported Branch to a road where they could meet with firefighters, who began treatment on the wound.

"I think that's when it hit me how serious it was," Heckford told Broom. "It was at that point in time I realized how much he had bled. His pants were just soaked in blood."

Along with the left leg amputation, Heckford said Branch has undergone several surgeries requiring the stay in the ICU, but he's otherwise expected to make a full recovery.

Branch played for the Tigers from 2009 through 2011 after a redshirt year in 2008.

Related

    Thousands Remember Tyler Trent: 'That Kid Was Living'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Thousands Remember Tyler Trent: 'That Kid Was Living'

    Chelsea Howard
    via Sporting News

    Attorney for Fields Expects Quick Decision by NCAA

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Attorney for Fields Expects Quick Decision by NCAA

    Michael Wayne Bratton
    via Saturday Down South

    Former LSU OL Shot by Dog, Has Leg Amputated

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Former LSU OL Shot by Dog, Has Leg Amputated

    The Associated Press
    via The Advocate

    Hyped Freshmen Who Will Light CFB on Fire in 2019

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Hyped Freshmen Who Will Light CFB on Fire in 2019

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report