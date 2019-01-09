Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers (22-19) will try to win for just the third time without LeBron James this season on Wednesday when they host the Detroit Pistons (17-21) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Lakers are 2-6 straight up in eight games without James, who continues to miss time with a groin injury suffered on Christmas Day.

NBA point spread: The Lakers opened as two-point favorites; the total is at 217.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer:107.4-106.0, Pistons (NBA picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Pistons can cover the spread

The Pistons begin a four-game road trip in Los Angeles, and this will be the first time Blake Griffin is back at Staples Center since he was dealt from the Clippers last season.

The 29-year-old will be motivated to win this game, and Detroit has also gone 4-1 SU and against the spread in the past five meetings.

While the Pistons are only 6-11 SU on the road this season, they are a respectable 9-8 ATS as well, winning their last game away from home versus the Memphis Grizzlies 101-94 as 6.5-point underdogs exactly one week ago.

Why the Lakers can cover the spread

The Lakers may not have James, but third-year player Brandon Ingram did his best impression of him in a 107-97 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The 21-year-old stepped up with a season-high 29 points against the Mavericks while adding six assists, three rebounds and two steals to help them cover the spread in an upset as 7.5-point underdogs.

Los Angeles had dropped its previous three games both SU and ATS without James in the lineup, so maybe this is a turning point for the team.

Smart betting pick

Without James, the Lakers are clearly not the same team. Los Angeles head coach Luke Walton has been looking to motivate his young players, particularly Ingram and Lonzo Ball, and it did seem to pay off in the team's latest game.

However, Detroit has more veterans who can take advantage of their opponent's youth in this situation, especially Griffin.

Bettors should expect him to go off in what will be one of his best performances of the season, helping the Pistons pull off the road upset and cover at online betting sites.

NBA betting trends

The total has gone over in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last five games when playing the Lakers.

The Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home.

All NBA odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.