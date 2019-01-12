Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 22 EPL Predictions

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Having suffered successive losses to start 2019, Premier League leaders Liverpool will be looking to get back on track against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Reds' lead at the summit of the table was cut to four points last time they played in the competition, with Manchester City the first team to beat Jurgen Klopp's side in the top flight in 2018-19. After another defeat on Monday in the FA Cup, Liverpool need a big performance here.

City will be looking to build on their strong start to the year when they take on a dangerous Wolverhampton Wanderers team on Monday. Meanwhile, the standout clash of the weekend sees Tottenham Hotspur, just six points off top, face Manchester United.

Here are the fixtures in full for Week 22 of this absorbing campaign, a prediction for each game and all the details needed on where the catch the action.

Premier League Fixtures

Saturday, January 12

12:30 p.m. - West Ham United vs. Arsenal* (1-1)

3 p.m. - Brighton vs. Liverpool (1-2)

3 p.m. - Burnley vs. Fulham (1-0)

3 p.m. - Cardiff City vs. Huddersfield Town (2-0)

3 p.m. - Crystal Palace vs. Watford (2-1)

3 p.m. - Leicester City vs. Southampton (2-1)

5:30 p.m. - Chelsea vs. Newcastle United (3-0)**

Sunday, January 13

2:15 p.m. - Everton vs. Bournemouth (2-1)*

4:30 p.m. - Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United (1-1)*

Monday, January 14

8 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Wolves (2-0)*

Matches are available on NBC Sports and via the NBC Sports app in the United States

*Matches are available via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go in the United Kingdom

**Matches are available via BT Sport and the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom.

Brighton vs. Liverpool

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Having coasted through the majority of the domestic season, all of a sudden there is some pressure on Klopp and his side as they gear up for this game at the Amex Stadium.

A positive result at City would have left them in such a strong position in pursuit of the title, but the loss suddenly means the race is wide open again. Any slip up here would give further hope to Pep Guardiola's team.

Klopp will at least be able to recall a number of key men for this one after the loss to Wolves on Monday. Paul Tomkins believes the team will be back on it on Saturday when some stars return:

The manager may have an issue in defence though, with Dejan Lovren's injury on Monday casting doubt as to whether or not he will be involved. With Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also sidelined, it'll be intriguing to see who is picked to start alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence.

Leanne Prescott believes Fabinho will step in:

Brighton will feel as though they can cause some problems for their opponents as such. On home soil Chris Houghton's team are particularly strong and they can be resolute opposition due to their cohesion, set-piece proficiency and attacking variety.

Liverpool should ready themselves for a battle, but their extra stardust in the final third should ensure they come through this one unscathed.

Tottenham vs. Manchester United

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The big games keep on coming for Tottenham. After beating Chelsea on Tuesday in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, it's an in-form United next heading to Wembley on Sunday.

With City playing a day later it will be an opportunity for Spurs to move up into second spot and ensure they continue to be spoken about as possible title contenders.

Despite their impressive recent form there have been some worrying signs for Tottenham as of late, with Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent suggesting some additions may need to be made in midfield:

If there is fatigue come Sunday then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's improved United side have the ability to make it a challenging afternoon for Spurs.

The FA Cup victory over Reading was their fifth win in succession under the Norwegian and a number of key attacking players appear inspired by the presence of the new boss. This is undoubtedly the biggest test the new coach has faced so far.

One of the key storylines ahead of this fixture will be the links between United and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. It'll be intriguing to see how Spurs cope with that distraction.