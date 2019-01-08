Mike McCarthy Reportedly Only Wants to Be Considered for Jets Head Coach Job

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has narrowed his list of preferred destinations to one team: the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McCarthy "doesn't want to be considered [for] and isn't pursuing" any openings aside from the Jets'.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

