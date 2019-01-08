Mike McCarthy Reportedly Only Wants to Be Considered for Jets Head Coach Job

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has narrowed his list of preferred destinations to one team: the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McCarthy "doesn't want to be considered [for] and isn't pursuing" any openings aside from the Jets'.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Todd Bowles Hired as Bucs DC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Todd Bowles Hired as Bucs DC

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Kingsbury Fail Upwards into the NFL?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Did Kingsbury Fail Upwards into the NFL?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bucs Targeting Bowles to Be DC

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Report: Bucs Targeting Bowles to Be DC

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    How Appealing Is the Jets' Coaching Job?

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    How Appealing Is the Jets' Coaching Job?

    Andy Vasquez
    via North Jersey