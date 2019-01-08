Colorado St. Head Coach Mike Bobo Forgoes $100,000 Raise Following Bad Season

John Raoux/Associated Press

Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo didn't feel like he deserved a raise after his performance this year and shockingly turned one down, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Bobo was supposed to get a $100,000 bonus in 2019 but turned it down after his team finished 3-9 in 2018. He will make $1.8 million after signing an amended contract with the school.

"This is an administration that stood behind me, and I felt like we didn't live up to our end of the deal," Bobo said. "I wanted to make a statement to our players that we're in this together and you've got be accountable, starting with me."

Bobo is entering his fifth year with the program, leading the Rams to a 7-6 record in each of his first three seasons. He lost the bowl game in each of those years.

Unfortunately, things went south this season with a defense that allowed 36.8 points per game during the year.

Instead of passing the buck, the coach conceded that he deserves much of the blame.

"It's easy to point fingers at your players and say, 'You didn't do this right and didn't do that right,'" Bobo said. "I wanted to say that I'm a part of it as much as anybody, and I want to get it right."

While the players might not feel too sorry for him considering the rest of his salary, they will likely at least respect him taking responsibility for the lost season.

Colorado State should come in with a more united front in 2019 and hopefully find more success on the field.