Report: PGA Tour Event Hosted by Stephen Curry Cancelled over Sponsor Issues

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The PGA Tour was looking to hold an event hosted by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California, but Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday that idea will be tabled.

Kroichick provided the details why: "Negotiations with potential title sponsor Workday, the finance and human resources software company based in Pleasanton, [California] unexpectedly fell apart. Tour officials don’t have time to find another title sponsor, especially given the course changes Lake Merced would need to make in the next eight months."

An avid golfer, Curry has participated in the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour in each of the past two years.

