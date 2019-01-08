FA to Investigate Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey for Alleged Nazi Salute

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Football Association have opened an investigation after Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey allegedly made a Nazi salute at a club dinner.

The image of the Wales international was captured by team-mate Max Meyer, with the German posting the picture as an Instagram story Saturday.

According to Sky Sports, the FA are looking into the incident after the player denied any wrongdoing.

The 31-year-old made a statement on his Twitter account, stating across two tweets his innocence.

Hennessey wrote:

"Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne."

Meyer posted the Instagram story after the Eagles defeated Grimsby Town 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. The story has since expired, but the image quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Hennessey could now face sanctions as the governing body determines if the act was deliberate.