Report: Von Miller to Return to Broncos After Contract Option Exercised

    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos reportedly exercised linebacker Von Miller's contract option for the 2021 season on Wednesday. 

    Mike Klis of 9News first reported that Denver picked up the $7 million guarantee on Miller's deal. Miller will earn $18 million next season.

    Miller took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his commitment to Denver: "I have totally bought into being a Colordoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco. I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever."

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos and Miller had talks recently to try lowering his cap number "that went nowhere" before the team exercised his option.  

    The option was part of a six-year, $114.5 million deal Miller signed in July 2016.

    Drafted second overall in 2011, Miller has spent his entire 10-year career in Denver. The 31-year-old has the most sacks (106), quarterback hits (216) and forced fumbles (26) in franchise history. He recorded double-digit sacks seven times from 2011 to 2018.

    Miller has made the Pro Bowl in eight of the nine seasons he has seen the field, earning first-team All-Pro honors in three of those campaigns. He was also named the MVP of Super Bowl 50 as the Broncos held 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in check during a 24-10 victory.

    Unfortunately for Miller, he missed the entire 2020 season after suffering an ankle injury in early September. He managed eight sacks in 2019, which was the lowest total of his career for a season in which he made at least 10 appearances.

    When Miller signed his extension in 2016, he said he was a Bronco "FOR LIFE." That will remain true for at least one more season. 

