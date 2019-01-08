Dabo Swinney: Trevor Lawrence Has to Earn Starting Job in 2019 After CFP Title

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is trying a unique motivational tactic for next season with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Swinney told reporters Lawrence isn't going to be handed the starting job in 2019 after winning the national title Monday.

"Trevor has to go earn the job again. ... You don't get to carry those touchdowns over," Swinney said.

Even though Swinney wants to see Lawrence earn the starting job, it seems unlikely anyone else will begin 2019 under center for the Tigers.

Lawrence became the first true freshman starting quarterback to win a national title since 1985 in Clemson's 44-16 win over Alabama. He threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns despite not taking over as the starter until the fifth game of the season.

In the Tigers' College Football Playoff wins over Notre Dame and Alabama, Lawrence went 47-of-71 for 674 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

It seems like a safe bet he will start the opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

