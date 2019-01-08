Melvin Gordon Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; RB Expected to Play vs. Patriots

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) is assisted off the field after a play in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play in Sunday's divisional-round game against the New England Patriots after suffering a "little knee sprain" against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted, though, that Gordon may not be 100 percent against the Patriots:

Gordon left the Wild Card Round matchup in the first quarter but was able to return.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Don't Touch These NFL Free Agents 🚫

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Don't Touch These NFL Free Agents 🚫

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    We'll See How Old Brady Really Looks This Weekend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    We'll See How Old Brady Really Looks This Weekend

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Has the Best Defense in the Playoffs Now?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Has the Best Defense in the Playoffs Now?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Belichick Appreciates Chargers' Old Pros Rivers and Gates

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Belichick Appreciates Chargers' Old Pros Rivers and Gates

    Tom Krasovic
    via sandiegouniontribune.com