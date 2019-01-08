Melvin Gordon Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; RB Expected to Play vs. Patriots

Melvin Gordon Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; RB Expected to Play vs. PatriotsJanuary 8, 2019
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play in Sunday's divisional-round game against the New England Patriots after suffering a "little knee sprain" against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport noted, though, that Gordon may not be 100 percent against the Patriots:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, who injured his knee and came back in the game last weekend, is dealing with a little knee sprain. But it's nothing that makes his availability in doubt. https://t.co/TEiVgXjXsR
Gordon left the Wild Card Round matchup in the first quarter but was able to return.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
