Melvin Gordon Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; RB Expected to Play vs. Patriots

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is expected to play in Sunday's divisional-round game against the New England Patriots after suffering a "little knee sprain" against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted, though, that Gordon may not be 100 percent against the Patriots:

Gordon left the Wild Card Round matchup in the first quarter but was able to return.

