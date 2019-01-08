Jaskirat Sidhu Pleads Guilty to All Charges in Deadly Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the transport truck driver involved in a crash with the Humboldt Broncos' hockey team bus in April 2018 that killed 16 people, pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday.

The Canadian Press (via TSN) reported Sidhu faced 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The case adjourned until Jan. 28 for sentencing.

Mark Brayford, Sidhu's lawyer, said the defense team will be handed further evidence, but his client pleaded guilty to "avoid further delay," according to the Canadian Press.

Details of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation were not released, but superintendent Derek Williams said when Sidhu was charged in July the RCMP had obtained evidence the truck was "being operated in a manner that was a danger to the public" when the crash occurred, per Mike Hager, Nadine Yousif and Sunny Dhillon of The Globe and Mail.

Williams added Sidhu wouldn't face any charges related to impaired driving. The Globe and Mail report noted the 29 total charges carry a maximum combined sentence of 24 years in prison.

The Humboldt Broncos were traveling to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks at the time of the crash.

After the rest of the playoff series was cancelled, the Broncos returned to play for the start of the 2018-19 SJHL season in September.