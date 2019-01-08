Alabama vs. Clemson 2019: Comments, Reaction After College Football Championship

Alabama vs. Clemson 2019: Comments, Reaction After College Football ChampionshipJanuary 8, 2019
There was no guarantee that Alabama would win the national championship in its confrontation with Clemson Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, but the combination of Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and a rock-ribbed defense appeared to give the Crimson Tide a very good chance of winning yet another title.
Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers were having none of it. Not only did the Tigers seize control of the game in the first half, they dominated what many believed was the best Alabama team in the Nick Saban era and earned the national championship with a 44-16 victory.
Lawrence had a brilliant game and he was the best quarterback on the field. The freshman quarterback was at his best on the big stage and he completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and three TD passes. More than the numbers, he was calm at the start of the game, focused as the game progressed and he took advantage of mismatches whenever he saw them.
Lawrence was the offensive player of the game, and he drew nearly universal praise for his performance. Gil Brandt, the NFL.com analyst and the former Dallas Cowboys personnel specialist who was recently installed in the team's ring of honor at AT&T Stadium and is currently a Hall of Fame nominee, was straight-forward and succinct in his praise.
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
Trevor Lawrence is the best true freshman QB I've ever seen. If I was running an NFL team, I'd be making trades for as many 2021 picks I could get my hands on.
Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence joins Oklahoma’s Jamelle Holieway as only true freshmen QBs to win national title games. Holieway did so in 1985
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
It's a shame the system will now force Trevor Lawrence to play two more years of college football, risking his knees and shoulders for Clemson after already winning it a national championship.
However, it was not just about Lawrence. Freshman wideout Justyn Ross had an explosive game and dominated the Alabama secondary with his speed, moves, hands and toughness.
Ross came into the game as the Tigers' fourth-leading receiver in the number of receptions, but he was clearly the best receiver on the field.
Ross caught six passes for 149 yards, and that included a 74-yard TD reception early in the third quarter that appeared to be the knockout blow in the game.
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
Justyn Ross following up his breakout game vs. ND with an absolute clinic vs. Alabama. Not a bad way to end your freshman year.
While it was a brilliant night for the Tigers, it was nothing but disappointment for the Crimson Tide. They were taken apart by a hungry and motivated Clemson team, and head coach Nick Saban was outcoached by Clemson's Dabo Swinney.
Many of Saban's decisions were questionable, including a decision to run a fake field goal on a fourth-and-7 play that saw his holder attempt to pick up the first down by running into the interior of the line.
Saban looked perplexed as the game unfolded, and his powerful defense could not sack Lawrence even once. Analyst Todd McShay called out Saban for taking it on the chin with his coaching decisions, while SEC media king Paul Finebaum anointed Swinney for the job he did in preparing his team.
Todd McShay @McShay13
I’m still struggling to process how badly Nick Saban and staff were out-coached last night. Never seen it before! Dabo pressed all the right buttons and Vennables was a star with his pressures on Tua.
Paul Finebaum @finebaum
Congratulations to Dabo Swinney and Clemson for an extraordinary victory and national championship. Just an amazing and jaw-dropping beating of Alabama and Nick Saban. Truly epic performance.
Since the shock value of Clemson's destruction is the story of the moment, there is a feeling that the balance of power in college football is changing.
However, it would be wrong to think that Alabama is going away any time soon and the Crimson Tide won't be back in the title picture next season. OddsShark has them as the second choice to win next year's national championship.
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
Tides go through phases. Some high, and some low. But both high and low share one trait...they continue. There is inevitability to the Tide. Each wave carries with it a certainty: It will regroup, it will grow stronger...and it will ALWAYS return. #OutworkYesterday #RollTide https://t.co/e5mEYamh7U
