Mauricio Pochettino Says 'It's Not My Dream' to Spend Big Amid Exit Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has said it is not his "dream" to have vast amounts of money to spend in the transfer market, amid rumoured interest in him from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

In December, Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reported Pochettino is wanted by both clubs this summer, but the Argentinian hinted on Monday that the clubs' enormous resources may not tempt him into switching jobs.

Per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, Pochettino said ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea:

"It's not my dream to have this type of money [like Chelsea].

"Of course, it's going to help you but it's not my dream to have this money here. The only way the people think is about money. That's going to help but at the moment I am happy.

"Today, the club is doing what the club needs to do and I am so happy to be here and helping the club, and it's so clear the project."



Last year, Spurs signed no players in the summer transfer window.

While that was a Premier League first since transfer windows came into effect, it reflected a pattern of Spurs spending far less on transfers than their rivals, as demonstrated by football finance blog Swiss Ramble:

Given their spending relative to their rivals, it's a reminder of how impressive a job Pochettino has done to guide Tottenham to top-three finishes in the Premier League in each of the last three seasons.

While it may not be his dream for the club to match their rivals' spending, he believes the Lilywhites will need to invest if they're to continue competing at the top level:

At United or Real, he'd receive far more backing in the transfer market than he does at Tottenham.

With the pair seemingly circling, it would be understandable if he were to grow frustrated in north London, particularly if he has little in the way of funding this month or in the summer.

At the moment, though, he seems ready to stay at Spurs for the long term. When asked if he could remain at the club for years to come, he said:

"Why not? But it's not only me. It's about decisions from the club. Sometimes you need to split because maybe the club believe they need another type of management, not because you are good or not good. It sometimes happens. At the moment I think they are happy with me."