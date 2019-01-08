Santiago Solari Talks Brahim Diaz, Copa del Rey Ahead of Real Madrid vs. Leganes

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Santiago Solari hinted Real Madrid will make no further January transfers but said new signing Brahim Diaz is "looking well" ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with Leganes.

Diaz was presented as a Real player on Monday after his move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester City for an initial fee of £15.5 million.

On Tuesday, Solari said the 19-year-old is settling in well and praised his choice of the No. 21 shirt, the same number the Argentinian wore when he played for Real, per Marca:

"I don't have to explain the club's transfer policy. We're working with those we have. I see Brahim Diaz looking well and he's happy to be here. He picked a great shirt number."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Solari and Real finished 2018 in fine shape as they rediscovered some form and won a third consecutive FIFA Club World Cup.

However, a draw at Villarreal and a defeat to Real Sociedad so far in 2019 have effectively seen them drop out of the La Liga title race for good.

They now sit fifth in the Spanish top flight, outside of the UEFA Champions League qualification spots, and they have scored just 26 goals in 18 matches:

Wednesday's home clash in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey will give Los Blancos an opportunity to forget about their league troubles.

Given the league title is effectively out of reach, Real's priority this season will be to win the Champions League for a fourth consecutive year.

But a Copa triumph would also not go amiss given that Real have not won it since 2014 and rivals Barcelona have won all four in the interim.

As far as Solari is concerned, each tournament is of equal importance, per Marca: "Every competition has its characteristics. We're looking for a title. We place the same importance on every competition. We are just as motivated as when we took on Melilla [in the round of 32]."