Ranking the Top Quarterbacks from the 2018 NFL Season

1 of 11

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

You know we're in a golden age of quarterbacking when Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns and doesn't even crack our top 10.

Goff was tremendous at times in 2018, but he also struggled when asked to put the offense on his shoulders in losses to the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. His success may be dependent on Sean McVay's offensive system, but Goff is excellent at running that system.

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was asked to do a lot in 2018. He had to learn Jon Gruden's offense, play behind an inconsistent offensive line and work with a receiving corps that parted with Amari Cooper midseason. It didn't help that a poor Raiders defense often left Carr trying to play catch-up.

Yet Carr still finished with 4,049 yards passing and 19 touchdowns. Those aren't tremendous numbers by today's standards, but the adversity Carr overcame cannot be overstated.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a game manager and is unlikely to rack up gaudy stats or get a ton of credit. However, he is very good at what he does, and his ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs makes him dangerous.

Prescott finished the season with 3,885 yards passing, 305 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns. He would have made our top 10 if he hadn't struggled to push the ball downfield as much as he did before the acquisition of Cooper. Remember, the ability to elevate talent is an important quarterback trait.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

It's been fashionable to bash Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season, and it's true that we're leaving him off our top-10 list. His play has taken a hit—he missed open receivers and was too quick to get rid of the ball—but Rodgers still played like a quality franchise quarterback.

He finished the season with 4,442 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions. If the Packers improve any in 2019, he should be back in the top 10.