Koke Believes Diego Godin Will Stay at Atletico Madrid Amid Latest Rumours

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke is confident Diego Godin will want to stay on at the club past the summer, despite links to Manchester United and Inter Milan.

On Saturday, Sky In Italy reported the centre-back, who was a target for United last summer, has agreed to move to Inter on a free transfer at the end of 2018-19 when his Atleti contract expires (h/t Sky Sports).

Koke, though, believes the 32-year-old will opt to remain in Madrid, where he has thrived since joining Atletico from Villarreal in 2010, per Marca (h/t Calciomercato):

"Godin? I think he will want to stay on with us. He will have to talk with the club but I am sure they will find an agreement. Many clubs are interested in Atletico Madrid players, it is also up to the player to choose."

Uruguayan Godin has been widely regarded as one of Europe's best centre-backs for some time now, although he has made some high-profile errors this season:

He played a key role in Atleti's La Liga triumph in 2013-14 and has been a stalwart for the club as they have established themselves in recent years as a major European force.

One of the key reasons for the Madrid outfit reaching two of the last five UEFA Champions League finals, and winning the UEFA Europa League last year, has been the stout defence led by Godin.

He would be a major asset to Inter or United, and the fact that his contract is winding down is sure to have piqued the interest of a number of clubs.

Godin is one of manager Diego Simeone's key lieutenants on the pitch, and the Argentinian will surely be desperate to keep him in his squad.

The problem for Atleti is they cannot compete financially with Europe's biggest clubs, so they will have to rely on Godin's loyalty if they are persuade him to stay.