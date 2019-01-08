Clemson Wins 2019 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Clemson Wins 2019 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter ReactionJanuary 8, 2019
For the second time in three years, Clemson has beaten Alabama to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Clemson adds its 2nd title to the Dabo Era! #NationalChampionship https://t.co/ZRyw7DS5zZ
ESPN @espn
ALL IN! Clemson dominates Alabama to claim its 2nd #NationalChampionship in 3 years. https://t.co/IWuhx6WkXu
While there were plenty of new faces on this team, the celebration was just as big this time around after the 44-16 win Monday night.
The fans were especially excited both at the stadium and on campus:
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Clemson fans react to winning the NATTY 🔥🔥🔥 @ClemsonFB #NationalChampionship https://t.co/CuuTe2gogr
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
That Natty feeling. Enjoy it, Clemson fans 🍾 (via @LouatTheState) https://t.co/zn14F9Whri
Those on the field seemed more subdued than you would expect immediately after the game:
Christian Wilkins didn't hold back his emotions after getting some time to think about his career:
ESPN @espn
Christian Wilkins was emotional after winning his second National Championship with Clemson 🙌 https://t.co/LPHYDU785H
Of course, there were more smiles when the trophy came around:
Levi's® Stadium @LevisStadium
Only confetti showers in the #BayArea tonight. Congrats @ClemsonFB! 🏆 @CFBPlayoff x @BayArea2019 https://t.co/W59YbAvmPQ
With the way the game went, the Tigers were able to celebrate throughout the game, including head coach Dabo Swinney in the third quarter:
The team kept the pressure on throughout the second half and came away with a shocking blowout win over the No. 1 team in the country.
While Alabama has been the most dominant team in the sport over the past decade, Clemson has somehow figured out this squad:
With a lot of talent set to return next season, including starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, this team could be celebrating again a year from now.
Lawrence, Mullen Win Championship MVPs