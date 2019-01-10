Dark-Horse Destinations for NFL's Biggest Free Agents

0 of 10

Don Wright/Associated Press

NFL free agency always finds a way to surprise.

A year ago, plenty of curveballs went out in the form of both team actions and player decisions. The Arizona Cardinals, for example, cut Tyrann Mathieu and turned around to sign Mike Glennon and Sam Bradford. The Indianapolis Colts decided to play it conservatively on the market despite droves of cap space.

As far as player movement, it was odd to see Jordy Nelson trade Green Bay Packers colors for the silver and black of the Oakland Raiders—or Legion of Boom leader Richard Sherman ink a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

These surprises manifest in different ways. The dark-horse outcomes entertain the most, based on a mixture of money, individual player preferences and misconceptions about what a team is or isn't willing to do.

For now, before the league plays the tag game, each of the top impending free agents has a viable dark-horse destination that will only make sense well after the transaction occurs.