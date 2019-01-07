NFL Rumors: Ex-Buccaneers HC Dirk Koetter Offered Falcons OC Job

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Dirk Koetter may be returning to Atlanta.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have offered the offensive coordinator position to Koetter, the same position he held with the team from 2012 to 2014 before becoming the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



The potential reunion doesn't come as a major surprise. Earlier on Monday, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that Koetter "has been presumed across the league to be a lock for the #Falcons OC job."

Koetter, 59, had a rough go as a head coach with the Buccaneers, going 19-29 in three seasons while failing to reach the postseason.

But he had more success as an offensive coordinator. In stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2007-11), Falcons and his four years with the Bucs (he served as the offensive coordinator in 2015 before being named the head coach the following season), his offenses finished top 10 in yards six times and top 10 in points twice.

The Falcons, meanwhile, fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian amid major changes in Dan Quinn's coaching staff after the regular season ended. The Falcons finished sixth in yards this season (389.1 YPG) and 10th in points (25.9 PPG), though balance was an issue throughout the season, as the Falcons were effective through the air but ineffective on the ground (98.3 YPG, 27th in the NFL).

Re-emphasizing the run game—or at least establishing a better balance to keep defenses off-kilter—will be an important goal for Koetter if he takes the position. His rapport with quarterback Matt Ryan will be important as well, as will Koetter's ability to adapt to Quinn's vision for the team.

"We're not having wholesale changes on how we play in terms of a system," Quinn said last week, per Ledbetter. "Not only is it important for the players and the staff, but also for Thomas (Dimitroff) and his staff as well in terms of the players that we're scouting for, to fit the system. I think adaptability is probably the top factor going in."