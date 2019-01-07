Giannis Antetokounmpo's 30 Points Lead Bucks to Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from their disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors with a 114-102 win over the Utah Jazz Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Bucks earned their 10th win in the last 12 games. They returned to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 28-11 record.

The Jazz fell to 20-21 despite 26 points from Donovan Mitchell, missing their chance to go over .500 for the first time since Nov. 12 when they were 7-6.

Consistent 3-Point Shooting Will Help Donovan Mitchell Reach Next Level

Mitchell burst on the scene as a rookie by attacking the basket with confidence and using his athleticism to make a difference on both ends of the court. This made him impressive for a rookie, but he won't be a star without expanding his game.

Against Milwaukee Monday night, Mitchell looked like a star.

The guard finished 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, his most made threes in a game this season. He showed impressive confidence throughout the game, putting up shots from deep without much hesitation:

This form apparently began before tipoff:

While he was overconfident at times, including his attempted dunk over Giannis, this type of cockiness is what makes him great. Turning this mindset into production from three-point range could make Mitchell one of the top scorers in the NBA.

The problem is we still don't know if he can be a consistent shooter.

The second-year player entered the day hitting just 30 percent of his shots from deep, including 24.4 percent in November and 29.8 percent in December. He has been better as of late, shooting 6-of-15 in the three games since the start of 2019, but it's still too soon to know if this can last.

His effort against the Bucks is an even smaller sample size, but it's encouraging for what Mitchell can become.

Bucks Need More from Middleton and Bledsoe to Help Giannis Win East

Things have been going well for the Bucks this season and as of late, but the team has put a lot of pressure on Antetokounmpo.

The MVP candidate came through with another big effort Monday, finishing with at least 30 points for the 17th time this season. Though it wasn't his most efficient effort of the year, his plays on the offensive end were a major reason Milwaukee was able to pull away down the stretch.

However, this team has high expectations this year, and it won't reach those without contributions from the other top players on the roster.

Malcolm Brogdon performed well with 21 points and five assists, but Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe didn't have their best games against the Jazz. The guards combined to shoot 8-of-26 from the field, while Bledsoe was responsible for six of the team's 10 turnovers.

Everyone is allowed to have bad games, but the Bucks don't have the depth of other top contenders in the East like the Toronto Raptors or Boston Celtics. Against quality opponents, Middleton and Bledsoe will need to be effective on both ends of the court or the Bucks will have a difficult time coming away with wins.

Giannis is one of the best players in the league, but this team won't make a deep run in the playoffs without more trustworthy options on the court.

What's Next?

The Jazz will finally return home for the first time in 2019 while hosting the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Bucks will go on the road Wednesday to face the Houston Rockets.