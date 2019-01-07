Report: Josh McDaniels Likely to Remain Pats OC After Matt LaFleur to Packers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers offered their head coaching job to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, which could pave the way for Josh McDaniels to return to the New England Patriots.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers were the only team to formally interview McDaniels. As a result, the signs point to McDaniels staying with the Patriots.

Perhaps McDaniels was guilty of putting all of his eggs in one basket in the hope of going to Green Bay. However, he may simply have been very selective because he'll only leave New England under the right circumstances—like the opportunity to coach Aaron Rodgers.

McDaniels famously agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts' head coach last offseason before walking back his decision at the last minute.

The 42-year-old has to consider the stakes of his next move as well.

McDaniels didn't even last two full seasons as the Denver Broncos' head coach, and the team went 11-17 during his tenure. He can ill afford to hurt his reputation with another disappointing NFL head coach stint.

Losing out on the Packers job isn't all bad for McDaniels. He still gets to work with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and contend for another Super Bowl next season.

If McDaniels stays on the staff, the Patriots would retain at least one of their top assistants in 2019. Brian Flores is another story.

Flores took over as the primary defensive play-caller when defensive coordinator Matt Patricia left for the Detroit Lions. Recently, Flores interviewed with the Packers, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

While the Packers are no longer an option for Flores, the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley spoke to a source who said he's "near if not at the top of the Dolphins' list" of candidates.