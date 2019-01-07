Ex-NBA Center Felton Spencer Arrested on DUI Charge; Mugshot Released

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

23 Jan 2001: Felton Spencer #50 of the New York Knicks stretches out on the court before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks won 105-91. NOTE TO USER: It is expressly understood that the only rights Allsport are offering to license in this Photograph are one-time, non-exclusive editorial rights. No advertising or commercial uses of any kind may be made of Allsport photos. User acknowledges that it is aware that Allsport is an editorial sports agency and that NO RELEASES OF ANY TYPE ARE OBTAINED from the subjects contained in the photographs.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former NBA center Spencer Felton was arrested on charges of driving under the influence in Kentucky over the weekend. 

According to a Courier Journal report, arrested Felton early Sunday morning at a gas station when they found him asleep in his vehicle. Officers found Felton in possession of a plastic cup, which he admitted contained Crown Royal.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possessing an open beverage container in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

