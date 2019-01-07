Ex-NBA Center Felton Spencer Arrested on DUI Charge; Mugshot Released

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former NBA center Spencer Felton was arrested on charges of driving under the influence in Kentucky over the weekend.

According to a Courier Journal report, arrested Felton early Sunday morning at a gas station when they found him asleep in his vehicle. Officers found Felton in possession of a plastic cup, which he admitted contained Crown Royal.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possessing an open beverage container in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.