Alabama vs. Clemson Rematch Is a Showcase of Future NFL Talent

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 7, 2019

The College Football Championship game is another rematch between Alabama and Clemson. It will be a showcase of future NFL talent, starting with the QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence. Watch the video above as Matt Miller discusses all of the future NFL talent facing off in California tonight.


