Marvin Bagley III to Return to Kings After Missing 11 Games with Knee Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III is expected to return to game action on Monday evening against the Orlando Magic after missing the past 11 games with a bone bruise in his left knee, according to James Ham of NBC Sports.

Ham added that it's "unclear whether the rookie will have a minutes restriction early on, but he's been able to practice and workout with the team over the last week in preparation for his return."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.