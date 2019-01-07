Marvin Bagley III to Return to Kings After Missing 11 Games with Knee Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 12: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings goes up for a slam dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on December 12, 2018 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III is expected to return to game action on Monday evening against the Orlando Magic after missing the past 11 games with a bone bruise in his left knee, according to James Ham of NBC Sports.

Ham added that it's "unclear whether the rookie will have a minutes restriction early on, but he's been able to practice and workout with the team over the last week in preparation for his return."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

